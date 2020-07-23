All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 20 2020 at 10:50 PM

3004 McNair

3004 Mcnair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Mcnair Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Benton Park Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Located in the one of the best spots in Benton Park just a few steps to the park! You Don't want to miss this HUGE 1200sqft Unit! Fully updated with all the features you demand. In order to maintain social distancing, you can schedule your own private tour online.

-All Electric (NO GAS BILL)
-HUGE 1200 sqft unit
-First floor unit
-Thermal windows
-Central A/C and Heat
-Granite Counters
-42" Cabinets
-Hardwood Floors throughout
-In-unit front loader laundry
-Electronic rent payment (NO MORE WRITING CHECKS!)
-Large deck for relaxing outdoor space
-Fenced yard for your pets
-30 Day Lease Guarantee!!!
-Professional property management with prompt responses to maintenance requests.

Are you nervous to sign a lease just to find out the property has a bunch of issues and an unresponsive landlord? We want our tenants to love their new home. If you are not satisfied with your unit we offer a free lease break during the first 30days.

Don't miss this great unit! Schedule a private tour today.
(Stock photos of similar unit in the building)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 McNair have any available units?
3004 McNair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 McNair have?
Some of 3004 McNair's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 McNair currently offering any rent specials?
3004 McNair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 McNair pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 McNair is pet friendly.
Does 3004 McNair offer parking?
No, 3004 McNair does not offer parking.
Does 3004 McNair have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3004 McNair offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 McNair have a pool?
No, 3004 McNair does not have a pool.
Does 3004 McNair have accessible units?
No, 3004 McNair does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 McNair have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 McNair does not have units with dishwashers.
