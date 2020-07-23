3004 McNair

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Located in the one of the best spots in Benton Park just a few steps to the park! You Don't want to miss this HUGE 1200sqft Unit! Fully updated with all the features you demand. In order to maintain social distancing, you can schedule your own private tour online.



-All Electric (NO GAS BILL)

-HUGE 1200 sqft unit

-First floor unit

-Thermal windows

-Central A/C and Heat

-Granite Counters

-42" Cabinets

-Hardwood Floors throughout

-In-unit front loader laundry

-Electronic rent payment (NO MORE WRITING CHECKS!)

-Large deck for relaxing outdoor space

-Fenced yard for your pets

-30 Day Lease Guarantee!!!

-Professional property management with prompt responses to maintenance requests.



Are you nervous to sign a lease just to find out the property has a bunch of issues and an unresponsive landlord? We want our tenants to love their new home. If you are not satisfied with your unit we offer a free lease break during the first 30days.



Don't miss this great unit! Schedule a private tour today.

(Stock photos of similar unit in the building)