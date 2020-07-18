2336 S 9th St

Amenities

This beautiful gem is located in the heart of Soulard. From the amazing views you get on the rooftop deck, to the convenient location (directly across from Soulard's community garden) this modern apartment offers all that Soulard has to offer. This 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath apartment includes a full kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, in unit washer and dryer, central AC, rooftop deck, fireplace, off-street parking and tons of light streaming through windows that also offer amazing views of the STL skyline. The unit has high ceilings, tall windows and fresh paint. It is a must see!! Call Julie at 314 277-3508 for further information or to schedule a viewing.

