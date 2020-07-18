All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

2336 S 9th St

2336 South 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2336 South 9th Street, St. Louis, MO 63104
Soulard Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
Fantastic 2BR/1.5Bath in the heart of Soulard - Property Id: 312612

This beautiful gem is located in the heart of Soulard. From the amazing views you get on the rooftop deck, to the convenient location (directly across from Soulard's community garden) this modern apartment offers all that Soulard has to offer. This 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath apartment includes a full kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, in unit washer and dryer, central AC, rooftop deck, fireplace, off-street parking and tons of light streaming through windows that also offer amazing views of the STL skyline. The unit has high ceilings, tall windows and fresh paint. It is a must see!! Call Julie at 314 277-3508 for further information or to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312612
Property Id 312612

(RLNE5904556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 S 9th St have any available units?
2336 S 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 S 9th St have?
Some of 2336 S 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 S 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
2336 S 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 S 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2336 S 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 2336 S 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 2336 S 9th St offers parking.
Does 2336 S 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2336 S 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 S 9th St have a pool?
No, 2336 S 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 2336 S 9th St have accessible units?
No, 2336 S 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 S 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 S 9th St has units with dishwashers.
