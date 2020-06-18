229 Schirmer St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5aac71d015 ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH\'S RENT! Large 2 Story Townhome in located in the Patch neighborhood of South St Louis. The unit features 2 large bedrooms with additional sleeping areas, 2 full bathrooms, a 2nd story balcony, full basement with washer/dryer hook ups and a large shared back yard that leads to off-street parking in the rear . Tenant pays Gas, Electric, & Water. Landlord will supply gas stove, refrigerator, and (2) window AC units (1 for each floor). Several neighborhood restaurants and retail establishments are within close walking distance, while close access to Highway 55 provides an easy drive downtown. Pet deposit $400: of which $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Bedroom Bonus Room Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups