St. Louis, MO
229 Schirmer St
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:06 PM

229 Schirmer St

229 Schirmer Street · (816) 406-0200
Location

229 Schirmer Street, St. Louis, MO 63111
Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5aac71d015 ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH\'S RENT! Large 2 Story Townhome in located in the Patch neighborhood of South St Louis. The unit features 2 large bedrooms with additional sleeping areas, 2 full bathrooms, a 2nd story balcony, full basement with washer/dryer hook ups and a large shared back yard that leads to off-street parking in the rear . Tenant pays Gas, Electric, & Water. Landlord will supply gas stove, refrigerator, and (2) window AC units (1 for each floor). Several neighborhood restaurants and retail establishments are within close walking distance, while close access to Highway 55 provides an easy drive downtown. Pet deposit $400: of which $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Bedroom Bonus Room Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Schirmer St have any available units?
229 Schirmer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 Schirmer St have?
Some of 229 Schirmer St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Schirmer St currently offering any rent specials?
229 Schirmer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Schirmer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Schirmer St is pet friendly.
Does 229 Schirmer St offer parking?
Yes, 229 Schirmer St does offer parking.
Does 229 Schirmer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Schirmer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Schirmer St have a pool?
No, 229 Schirmer St does not have a pool.
Does 229 Schirmer St have accessible units?
No, 229 Schirmer St does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Schirmer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Schirmer St does not have units with dishwashers.
