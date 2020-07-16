2020 Washington Ave #603

Amenities

Downtown loft! Open floor plan. Parking included! - Downtown Luxury loft, amazing location- easy access to hwy 40 & 44. Walk to all the restaurants and entertainment Washington Avenue has to offer, close to all major sporting venues! Walk into a bright, open floor plan with large windows=tons of natural light, exposed brick walls, hardwood flooring! Open kitchen with a center island breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, backsplash, and granite countertops! Large master bedroom with lots of closet space and a great master bath. Unit comes with one parking space.Tenant to ONLY pay electric for utilities. The 2020 Lofts have a nice rooftop deck with BBQ grills. This part of Washington has less traffic than the man strip so it's a little more quiet.



Cats are allowed with an extra $25/month pet rent. Sorry, no dogs.



Application Process:

- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee

- credit check

- background check

- landlord check/references

- proof of income/employment verification



