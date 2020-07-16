All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2020 Washington Ave #603

2020 Washington Avenue · (314) 644-7746
Location

2020 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103
Downtown St. Louis

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2020 Washington Ave #603 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Downtown loft! Open floor plan. Parking included! - Downtown Luxury loft, amazing location- easy access to hwy 40 & 44. Walk to all the restaurants and entertainment Washington Avenue has to offer, close to all major sporting venues! Walk into a bright, open floor plan with large windows=tons of natural light, exposed brick walls, hardwood flooring! Open kitchen with a center island breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, backsplash, and granite countertops! Large master bedroom with lots of closet space and a great master bath. Unit comes with one parking space.Tenant to ONLY pay electric for utilities. The 2020 Lofts have a nice rooftop deck with BBQ grills. This part of Washington has less traffic than the man strip so it's a little more quiet.

Cats are allowed with an extra $25/month pet rent. Sorry, no dogs.

Application Process:
- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee
- credit check
- background check
- landlord check/references
- proof of income/employment verification

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5869378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Washington Ave #603 have any available units?
2020 Washington Ave #603 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Washington Ave #603 have?
Some of 2020 Washington Ave #603's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Washington Ave #603 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Washington Ave #603 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Washington Ave #603 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Washington Ave #603 is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Washington Ave #603 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Washington Ave #603 offers parking.
Does 2020 Washington Ave #603 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Washington Ave #603 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Washington Ave #603 have a pool?
No, 2020 Washington Ave #603 does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Washington Ave #603 have accessible units?
No, 2020 Washington Ave #603 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Washington Ave #603 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Washington Ave #603 does not have units with dishwashers.
