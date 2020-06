Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room elevator parking bbq/grill garage lobby

Great Rental with an Amazing View. Available by 15 June!!

Corner Unit offers great Loft style living. Large Loft with Open Living, Kitchen & Dining rooms. Lots of Large Windows in the Living & Dining rooms. There are 2 Big Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Lots of Cabinetry in the Kitchen with dishwasher, Stove, Mircowave & refrigerator & Granite Countertops. Washer & Dryer for your convenience. Party/Conference Room available to rent and Roof Top Deck for bbq's and also available to rent. Security Building with a lovely lobby and elevator. Garage 1 Car Parking. Storage Unit also available. Awesome Views of the City from the large corner unit. This is a good price for this unit. Pet's are welcome with landlord approval.