All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 1309 McCausland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
1309 McCausland Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:41 AM

1309 McCausland Avenue

1309 Mccausland Avenue · (314) 863-1982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Hi-Pointe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1309 Mccausland Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63117
Hi-Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1S · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available August 1 , 1st floor apartment in a 3 story, 6 unit building. Clean and updated 2 BR, 1 Bath unit with hardwood floors, all appliances including dishwasher and central HVAC. Features a large wood deck/stairs in rear of building replacing old fire escape stairs. Other amenities include large closets, off street parking and coin laundry in lower level. Located just south of Hwy 40/64 at McCausland. Just blocks from Wash U, Forest Park, downtown Clayton and Galleria shopping mall.
*NO DOGS ALLOWED* *NO SMOKING ALLOWED*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 McCausland Avenue have any available units?
1309 McCausland Avenue has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 McCausland Avenue have?
Some of 1309 McCausland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 McCausland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1309 McCausland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 McCausland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1309 McCausland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 1309 McCausland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1309 McCausland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1309 McCausland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 McCausland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 McCausland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1309 McCausland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1309 McCausland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1309 McCausland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 McCausland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 McCausland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1309 McCausland Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave
St. Louis, MO 63108
Oak Park Apartments
6226 Oakland Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St
St. Louis, MO 63106
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity