1309 McCausland Avenue

Available August 1 , 1st floor apartment in a 3 story, 6 unit building. Clean and updated 2 BR, 1 Bath unit with hardwood floors, all appliances including dishwasher and central HVAC. Features a large wood deck/stairs in rear of building replacing old fire escape stairs. Other amenities include large closets, off street parking and coin laundry in lower level. Located just south of Hwy 40/64 at McCausland. Just blocks from Wash U, Forest Park, downtown Clayton and Galleria shopping mall.

*NO DOGS ALLOWED* *NO SMOKING ALLOWED*