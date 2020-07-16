1219 Washington Ave #520.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Very Updated all electric, 2 Bed 2 Bath Loft! Floor to Ceiling Bedroom Walls! - LARGE space! Enjoy an Awesome view of Downtown on the building's Rooftop Patio! The bedrooms have floor to ceiling walls...which is ideal for roommates, guests or office privacy. This very updated, very well maintained loft is in the heart of Washington Avenue. Walking distance to all the restaurants and shopping that this part of town has to offer!!



Loft Features:

-1,500 sq/ft

-FRESH paint throughout

-CHALKBOARD wall

-Floor to Ceiling Bedroom Walls!

-Exposed brick

-In unit washer/dryer

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Granite Counter-tops

-Tons of Closet Space

-Secured Entry

-1 Garage Parking



Application Process:

- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee

- credit check

- background check

- landlord check/references

- proof of income/employment verification



(RLNE2007479)