1219 Washington Ave #520.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1219 Washington Ave #520

1219 Washington Avenue · (314) 644-7746
Location

1219 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103
Downtown St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1219 Washington Ave #520 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Updated all electric, 2 Bed 2 Bath Loft! Floor to Ceiling Bedroom Walls! - LARGE space! Enjoy an Awesome view of Downtown on the building's Rooftop Patio! The bedrooms have floor to ceiling walls...which is ideal for roommates, guests or office privacy. This very updated, very well maintained loft is in the heart of Washington Avenue. Walking distance to all the restaurants and shopping that this part of town has to offer!!

Loft Features:
-1,500 sq/ft
-FRESH paint throughout
-CHALKBOARD wall
-Floor to Ceiling Bedroom Walls!
-Exposed brick
-In unit washer/dryer
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Granite Counter-tops
-Tons of Closet Space
-Secured Entry
-1 Garage Parking

Application Process:
- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee
- credit check
- background check
- landlord check/references
- proof of income/employment verification

(RLNE2007479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1219 Washington Ave #520 have any available units?
1219 Washington Ave #520 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Washington Ave #520 have?
Some of 1219 Washington Ave #520's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Washington Ave #520 currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Washington Ave #520 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Washington Ave #520 pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Washington Ave #520 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 1219 Washington Ave #520 offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Washington Ave #520 offers parking.
Does 1219 Washington Ave #520 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 Washington Ave #520 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Washington Ave #520 have a pool?
No, 1219 Washington Ave #520 does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Washington Ave #520 have accessible units?
No, 1219 Washington Ave #520 does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Washington Ave #520 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Washington Ave #520 does not have units with dishwashers.

