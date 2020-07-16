1214 San Jacinto

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Very Nice 1 Bedroom Duplex For Rent In the Dogtown Area.

This very nice duplex has a spacious bedroom and is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.

The unit is located near the end of a cul-de sac and has wood floors and comes with a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer.

The owner pays for the Water, Sewer and Trash. No Pets

Check It Out And Don't Miss This One!!

There is a application process and we do credit checks.

You must have no recent evictions or no recent bankruptcy's and you must have verifiable income of about triple the rent. You must also have a decent credit score.