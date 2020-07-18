All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1112 South Boyle Avenue

1112 South Boyle Avenue · (314) 802-0797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1112 South Boyle Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Forest Park Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Very spacious 1 bedroom with high ceilings and modern amenities such as washer/dryer combo, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and private decks! Enjoy living so close to great restaurants and nightlife; and only a short bike ride to even more in the neighboring Central West End. Property Features: Central Heat and AC , Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Layout, Walk-in Closets with gated off street parking available.
Rent Includes: Water, Sewer, & Trash. Tenant is responsible for Electric and Rental Insurance. Rental Qualifications: Minimum 12 Month Lease, 3x Verifiable Income to Rent, Strongly prefer NO Evictions, Collections, Foreclosures or Bankruptcies and 600+ credit score. $55 application fee per adult 18+. All application fees are non refundable. Anyone over the age of 18 must apply. Application takes 3-5 business days to process. $900 Security Deposit is required at lease execution.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 South Boyle Avenue have any available units?
1112 South Boyle Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 South Boyle Avenue have?
Some of 1112 South Boyle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 South Boyle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1112 South Boyle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 South Boyle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1112 South Boyle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 1112 South Boyle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1112 South Boyle Avenue offers parking.
Does 1112 South Boyle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 South Boyle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 South Boyle Avenue have a pool?
No, 1112 South Boyle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1112 South Boyle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1112 South Boyle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 South Boyle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 South Boyle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
