1112 South Boyle Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Very spacious 1 bedroom with high ceilings and modern amenities such as washer/dryer combo, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and private decks! Enjoy living so close to great restaurants and nightlife; and only a short bike ride to even more in the neighboring Central West End. Property Features: Central Heat and AC , Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Layout, Walk-in Closets with gated off street parking available.

Rent Includes: Water, Sewer, & Trash. Tenant is responsible for Electric and Rental Insurance. Rental Qualifications: Minimum 12 Month Lease, 3x Verifiable Income to Rent, Strongly prefer NO Evictions, Collections, Foreclosures or Bankruptcies and 600+ credit score. $55 application fee per adult 18+. All application fees are non refundable. Anyone over the age of 18 must apply. Application takes 3-5 business days to process. $900 Security Deposit is required at lease execution.