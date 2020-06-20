1111 Louisville Ave

Amenities

Large 1 bedroom apartment, blend of upscale and old-school - available immediately. Beautiful brick building with lots of character, integrating old school charm with modern fixtures and appliances. Building security includes locked and keyed Building entry doors both front and rear, front and rear keyed Unit entry doors, and a rear security flood light. Unit includes front bedroom/study, large living room, stained glass windows, paddle fans in every room, galley kitchen with separate table-ready space, modern bathroom, and a large back bedroom with a private deck. Unit has hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, central air conditioning, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Private outdoor deck off rear bedroom. Unit has offstreet parking pad in rear, laundry hookups in basement, and lockable basement storage space. Dogs and cats are welcome, and a pet fee is extra - the yard is not fenced. The unit is a 5 block walk to Forest Park and our world class St. Louis Zoo, is only 1.5 miles from Washington University (5 minutes by car), 2.7 miles from Barnes-Jewish Hospital (8 minutes) and has quick access to I64/Hwy40 for a SLU commute (3.7 miles - 9 minutes by car) or a downtown commute (10 minutes to Busch Stadium by car). Louisville Avenue is a premier residential street in Dogtown. Walkable restaurants include Seamus McDaniels, Noras, Stone Turtle, Felixs Pizza & Pub, Heavy Riff Brewery, Pat Connolly Tavern, Hi Pointe Diner, and others. This is a 1st floor unit, with other options possibly available. Base rent is $925/month, with lease thru June 30 of 2021. Security deposit is one month rent, and $50 credit check fee (refundable).