Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:59 AM

1111 Louisville Ave

1111 Louisville Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

1111 Louisville Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139
Hi-Pointe

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large 1 bedroom apartment, blend of upscale and old-school - available immediately. Beautiful brick building with lots of character, integrating old school charm with modern fixtures and appliances. Building security includes locked and keyed Building entry doors both front and rear, front and rear keyed Unit entry doors, and a rear security flood light. Unit includes front bedroom/study, large living room, stained glass windows, paddle fans in every room, galley kitchen with separate table-ready space, modern bathroom, and a large back bedroom with a private deck. Unit has hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, central air conditioning, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Private outdoor deck off rear bedroom. Unit has offstreet parking pad in rear, laundry hookups in basement, and lockable basement storage space. Dogs and cats are welcome, and a pet fee is extra - the yard is not fenced. The unit is a 5 block walk to Forest Park and our world class St. Louis Zoo, is only 1.5 miles from Washington University (5 minutes by car), 2.7 miles from Barnes-Jewish Hospital (8 minutes) and has quick access to I64/Hwy40 for a SLU commute (3.7 miles - 9 minutes by car) or a downtown commute (10 minutes to Busch Stadium by car). Louisville Avenue is a premier residential street in Dogtown. Walkable restaurants include Seamus McDaniels, Noras, Stone Turtle, Felixs Pizza & Pub, Heavy Riff Brewery, Pat Connolly Tavern, Hi Pointe Diner, and others. This is a 1st floor unit, with other options possibly available. Base rent is $925/month, with lease thru June 30 of 2021. Security deposit is one month rent, and $50 credit check fee (refundable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Louisville Ave have any available units?
1111 Louisville Ave has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Louisville Ave have?
Some of 1111 Louisville Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Louisville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Louisville Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Louisville Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Louisville Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 1111 Louisville Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Louisville Ave does offer parking.
Does 1111 Louisville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Louisville Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Louisville Ave have a pool?
No, 1111 Louisville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Louisville Ave have accessible units?
No, 1111 Louisville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Louisville Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Louisville Ave has units with dishwashers.
