716 SE London Way

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c1518407e ---- Beautiful Lee\'s Summit 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer included, and 1 car garage with opener. HOA provides lawn care and trash service. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Garage Opener Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided