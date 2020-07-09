All apartments in Lee's Summit
716 SE London Way
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:30 PM

716 SE London Way

716 Southeast London Way · No Longer Available
Location

716 Southeast London Way, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c1518407e ---- Beautiful Lee\'s Summit 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer included, and 1 car garage with opener. HOA provides lawn care and trash service. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Garage Opener Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 SE London Way have any available units?
716 SE London Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 716 SE London Way have?
Some of 716 SE London Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 SE London Way currently offering any rent specials?
716 SE London Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 SE London Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 SE London Way is pet friendly.
Does 716 SE London Way offer parking?
Yes, 716 SE London Way offers parking.
Does 716 SE London Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 SE London Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 SE London Way have a pool?
No, 716 SE London Way does not have a pool.
Does 716 SE London Way have accessible units?
No, 716 SE London Way does not have accessible units.
Does 716 SE London Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 SE London Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 SE London Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 716 SE London Way has units with air conditioning.

