Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Lee's Summit, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lee's Summit apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,207
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
39 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$903
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
10 Units Available
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,124
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1249 sqft
The Donovan will showcase modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with an abundance of exceptional amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
41 Units Available
Longview
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Arborwalk
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$966
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
25 Units Available
Longview
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
250 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1317 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
5 Units Available
Downtown Lee's Summit
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
960 sqft
At the Park Lane in Summit, MO, residents can relish the nearby Crossing and Summit Fair and take advantage of proximity to the I-470 and Route 50. Homes can with full kitchen appliances and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
5 Units Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
876 sqft
Close to Highway 291 and Highway 50. Amenities include a lush courtyard with a barbecue area and swimming pool. Air-conditioned units have sleek, modern appliances and spacious storage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
2 Units Available
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
415 Southwest Stratford Road
415 Stratford Road, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1040 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
114 Southwest Oxford Place
114 Southwest Oxford Place, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$949
1300 sqft
WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
517 Southeast Onyx Drive
517 Southeast Onyx Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1891 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1404 SW Peggy Cir
1404 Southwest Peggy Circle, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath house just finished rehab and it beautiful! Brand new kitchen with granite countertops opens into a large dining area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D
216 Southeast Wingate Street, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, tucked back in a neighborhood, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. New stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oaks Ridge Meadows
5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr
5712 NE Hidden Meadow Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,215
2500 sqft
5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr Available 08/10/20 Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home! Lee's Summit address, Blue Springs Schools - Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! Home is within walking distance to the elementary school.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
407 Southwest Highland Street
407 Southwest Highland Street, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
There are no agents and no pressure - a hassle free and relaxed viewing experience. Maintain social distance and easily tour this home yourself. Control of your home is at your fingertips.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
405 Southeast Claremont Street
405 Southeast Claremont Street, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3904 South West Brian Lane
3904 SW Brian Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4113 sqft
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
000 Deerbrook Farms
000 Deerbrook, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Welcome to Deerbrook Farms ~ a gated, luxury-living development for the 55+ community.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Vista Del Verde
747 Southeast Country Lane - 1
747 Southeast Country Lane, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This unit is located near everything in Lee's Summit. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with full bath in master bedroom, Hard surface flooring, and much more. Call today to claim this prize and your new home.

1 of 39

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2020 SW Rachel Lane
2020 Southwest Rachel Lane, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2958 sqft
{2020} Spacious Pryor Meadows Raised Ranch + Finished Basement with Wet Bar + Fenced Yard + Lee's Summit West High - Open and bright, the main level features updated kitchen with wood flooring, pantry and great cabinet space! Breakfast room leads

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
120 Southwest Oxford Place
120 Southwest Oxford Place, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
145 Southwest Oxford Place
145 Southwest Oxford Place, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$879
1100 sqft
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lee's Summit, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lee's Summit apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

