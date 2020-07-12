/
donwtown lee s summit
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
182 Apartments for rent in Donwtown Lee's Summit, Lee's Summit, MO
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,207
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
5 Units Available
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
876 sqft
Close to Highway 291 and Highway 50. Amenities include a lush courtyard with a barbecue area and swimming pool. Air-conditioned units have sleek, modern appliances and spacious storage.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
114 Southwest Oxford Place
114 Southwest Oxford Place, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$949
1300 sqft
WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
407 Southwest Highland Street
407 Southwest Highland Street, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
There are no agents and no pressure - a hassle free and relaxed viewing experience. Maintain social distance and easily tour this home yourself. Control of your home is at your fingertips.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
120 Southwest Oxford Place
120 Southwest Oxford Place, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
145 Southwest Oxford Place
145 Southwest Oxford Place, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$879
1100 sqft
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399.
Results within 1 mile of Donwtown Lee's Summit
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
39 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$903
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
10 Units Available
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,124
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1249 sqft
The Donovan will showcase modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with an abundance of exceptional amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1600 SW 2nd Street
1600 Southwest 2nd Street, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1256 sqft
COMING SOON!! 4 Bedroom in Lee's Summit - Gorgeous 4 Bedroom house in a Great Neighborhood available SOON! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen with tons of
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
415 Southwest Stratford Road
415 Stratford Road, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1040 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1404 SW Peggy Cir
1404 Southwest Peggy Circle, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath house just finished rehab and it beautiful! Brand new kitchen with granite countertops opens into a large dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D
216 Southeast Wingate Street, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, tucked back in a neighborhood, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. New stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
405 Southeast Claremont Street
405 Southeast Claremont Street, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
000 Deerbrook Farms
000 Deerbrook, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Welcome to Deerbrook Farms ~ a gated, luxury-living development for the 55+ community.
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
547 Northeast Ridgeview Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
2183 sqft
Maple 36 offers the upscale finishes with an affordable price. Maple 36 is everything you've been looking for in a new home. All homes include our vivint smart security system that can be easily control through a mobile device.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1204 Northeast Birchwood Drive
1204 Northeast Birchwood Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1406 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood making this the perfect place to call home. Enjoy living in this 3 bdrm, 2 bath featuring a super cute, eat in, country kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lots of space and lots of natural light in this open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Donwtown Lee's Summit
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
41 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$966
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
7 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,039
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
25 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
250 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1317 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 NE Greystone Drive
205 Northeast Greystone Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5055498)
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
517 Southeast Onyx Drive
517 Southeast Onyx Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1891 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
