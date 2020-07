Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bike storage garage media room package receiving trash valet accessible bbq/grill cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself. We are the newest apartment community in the area, and we offer luxury apartments for rent, including the perfect one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans for you to choose from. If you wan to live in a luxurious apartment community and enjoy plenty of amazing amenities, give us a call to book your tour today. Our top amenity is the location itself. Lee's Summit offers easy access to Greater Kansas City, but we're also right next to a golf course, numerous hiking trails, and a lake. If you love the outdoors, you'll fall in love with Meridian at View High. When you choose to rent your new apartment at Meridian, you can choose between 13 unique floor plans. Explore each floor plan and determine which best fits you and your family's needs. We love giving tours and we're known for being immediate move-ins specialists. We're confident that you'll love your life here, so call us today at (816) ...