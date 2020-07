Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport concierge conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access key fob access kickboxing studio lobby media room new construction package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Summit Square Apartments offers modern apartment living combined with contemporary features you wont find anywhere else. Youll enjoy all the comforts of home at our luxury community located in the upscale suburbs of Lees Summit! Come see what makes Summit Square the perfect home for you by exploring our site which includes floor plans & pricing, community & apartment amenities, photos & virtual tours, and an interactive map of our neighborhood.