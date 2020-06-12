/
2 bedroom apartments
73 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lee's Summit, MO
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
51 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1096 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Longview
34 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Arborwalk
25 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1037 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
$
Downtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$880
960 sqft
At the Park Lane in Summit, MO, residents can relish the nearby Crossing and Summit Fair and take advantage of proximity to the I-470 and Route 50. Homes can with full kitchen appliances and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
260 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1053 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
3 Units Available
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$745
848 sqft
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
876 sqft
Close to Highway 291 and Highway 50. Amenities include a lush courtyard with a barbecue area and swimming pool. Air-conditioned units have sleek, modern appliances and spacious storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
2 Units Available
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D
216 Southeast Wingate Street, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
750 sqft
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, tucked back in a neighborhood, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. New stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Donwtown Lee's Summit
1 Unit Available
514 NE Corder Street, Unit A
514 Northeast Corder Street, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. Brand new stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
000 Deerbrook Farms
000 Deerbrook, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Welcome to Deerbrook Farms ~ a gated, luxury-living development for the 55+ community.
Results within 1 mile of Lee's Summit
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Unity Ridge
9 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1143 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1094 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Results within 5 miles of Lee's Summit
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southern
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1041 sqft
Welcome home to Cedar Brooke, a lovely apartment community resembling a rustic, mountainous retreat. Delight in beautiful landscaping accented by a fountain, courtyards, and a babbling brook.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$635
905 sqft
Community amenities include night patrol, off-street parking and playground. Apartments feature carpeting, dishwasher and disposal. Great location for commuters, close to I-49 and Iser Park.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Blackburn
10 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$924
956 sqft
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$913
940 sqft
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1028 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Grandview
6 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
705 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Self-guided tours are now available! Please contact the
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hickman Mills
21 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Kingsridge
11 Units Available
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.
