Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments hot tub

New Longview Apartment Homes are nestled in the historic community of New Longview, in beautiful Lee's Summit Missouri. This unique destination location allows residents to walk to charming main street shopping, the neighborhood coffee shop, dining, pharmacy, and Longview Lake. I-470 and 435 are moments from your door and Summit Fair shopping area is moments away. Metropolitan College's Longview Campus and historic Longview Mansion are a short stroll from the charming neighborhood. These pet friendly apartment homes feature quartz counter-tops, stainless appliances, in-home laundry, and faux wood flooring. The state-of-the-art fitness center is open 24hrs a day, and features WellBeats.