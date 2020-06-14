Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Lee's Summit, MO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lee's Summit renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
51 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$968
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Longview
30 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1264 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Arborwalk
26 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$897
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
258 Units Available
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1317 sqft
Lee's Summit, MO, is a beautiful place, and Meridian wants to to help you see it for yourself.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$610
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
2 Units Available
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3904 South West Brian Lane
3904 SW Brian Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4113 sqft
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Stoney Creek Estates
1 Unit Available
1408 South West Merryman Drive
1408 SW Merryman Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2375 sqft
New listing from the Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse. This beautiful home has a spacious open-floor plan with hardwood flooring and lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Lee's Summit
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Unity Ridge
10 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,108
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$936
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Results within 5 miles of Lee's Summit
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Blackburn
8 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,086
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Raytown
1 Unit Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$930
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glendale
4 Units Available
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southern
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Ridge, an apartment community nestled in the heart of Independence, Missouri. Perfectly located for shopping, dining and entertainment, we have so much to offer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Fairlane
40 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$759
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hickman Mills
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Grandview
6 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
705 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Self-guided tours are now available! Please contact the
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
Kingsridge
10 Units Available
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 26 at 05:26pm
$
Little Blue
3 Units Available
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lee's Summit, MO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lee's Summit renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

