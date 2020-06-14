Apartment List
/
MO
/
lee s summit
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

68 Apartments for rent in Lee's Summit, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lee's Summit renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Arborwalk
27 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$897
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
51 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$968
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Longview
30 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1264 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Longview
32 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3904 South West Brian Lane
3904 SW Brian Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4113 sqft
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Stoney Creek Estates
1 Unit Available
1408 South West Merryman Drive
1408 SW Merryman Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2375 sqft
New listing from the Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse. This beautiful home has a spacious open-floor plan with hardwood flooring and lots of natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Vista Del Verde
1 Unit Available
747 Southeast Country Lane - 1
747 Southeast Country Lane, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This unit is located near everything in Lee's Summit. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with full bath in master bedroom, Hard surface flooring, and much more. Call today to claim this prize and your new home.

1 of 39

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2020 SW Rachel Lane
2020 Southwest Rachel Lane, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2958 sqft
{2020} Spacious Pryor Meadows Raised Ranch + Finished Basement with Wet Bar + Fenced Yard + Lee's Summit West High - Open and bright, the main level features updated kitchen with wood flooring, pantry and great cabinet space! Breakfast room leads
Results within 1 mile of Lee's Summit
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$936
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.

1 of 9

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
1403 South Huntington Drive
1403 South Huntington Drive, Greenwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1550 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Very nice home in excellent shape w/extra deep lot backing up to mature trees including privacy fence.
Results within 5 miles of Lee's Summit
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Grandview
7 Units Available
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue, Grandview, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
705 sqft
Our community offers newly renovated apartment homes with brand new fully-equipped kitchens, quartz countertops, all new LVT flooring, resort-style bathrooms, all new light fixtures & more! Self-guided tours are now available! Please contact the
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Blackburn
8 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,086
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value - all right here at Brittany Place in Raytown, MO. Our quaint community is the retreat you've been searching for, tucked away in the heart of Raytown.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$930
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Fairlane
40 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Loma Vista
15 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$759
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hickman Mills
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
$
Kingsridge
10 Units Available
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
11304 E 55th Terrace
11304 East 55th Terrace, Raytown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1808 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Raytown MO Owner financing NO BANK REQUIREMENT - Property Id: 298848 Owner Financing or Lease Purchase Available Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $149,900.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fairwood and Robandee
1 Unit Available
9410 Lewis Ave
9410 Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Full interior renovation nearing completion!! All new bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops and brand new appliances! Beautiful refinished solid wood floors. Two-inch cordless wood blinds throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Raytown
1 Unit Available
9712 Brooklane St
9712 Brook Lane, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1002 sqft
Beautiful Raytown Home-Available for showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567496?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
309 SW Richwood Ln
309 Southwest Richwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
309 SW Richwood Ln Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Home in Blue Springs-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lee's Summit, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lee's Summit renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLee's Summit 3 BedroomsLee's Summit Accessible Apartments
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with GarageLee's Summit Apartments with GymLee's Summit Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Apartments with PoolLee's Summit Apartments with Washer-DryerLee's Summit Dog Friendly ApartmentsLee's Summit Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City