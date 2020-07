Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry cc payments dog park e-payments internet access package receiving

The Charles offers you quality, affordably priced living with quick access to I-470 and 291 & 50 Highways. At The Charles you will find yourself within walking distance of Lee's Summits historic downtown, where you can enjoy its outdoor shopping and restaurant scene. The newly remodeled buildings surround a central courtyard filled with mature shade trees, barbeque grills, and a sparkling swimming pool. All of the spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments feature wonderfully updated interiors and ample closet space. Many of these fabulous apartments come with a balcony or patio, and select units have washer/dryer hookups! Carports are available for rent.