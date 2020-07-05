All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

3544 NE Independence Ave

3544 Northeast Independence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3544 Northeast Independence Avenue, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Woods Chapel Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lee's Summit Townhome-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self-guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1561983?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This 2 bedroom and 1 and a half bath fourplex is clean and quiet, with fireplace, garage and open living, dining and kitchen area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Sits in a quiet neighborhood just off of 291Hwy and Woods Chapel Road in Lee's Summit. Elementary school and park within walking distance.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5699187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 NE Independence Ave have any available units?
3544 NE Independence Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 3544 NE Independence Ave have?
Some of 3544 NE Independence Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 NE Independence Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3544 NE Independence Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 NE Independence Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3544 NE Independence Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3544 NE Independence Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3544 NE Independence Ave offers parking.
Does 3544 NE Independence Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 NE Independence Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 NE Independence Ave have a pool?
No, 3544 NE Independence Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3544 NE Independence Ave have accessible units?
No, 3544 NE Independence Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 NE Independence Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3544 NE Independence Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3544 NE Independence Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3544 NE Independence Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

