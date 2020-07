Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving on-site laundry basketball court car wash area coffee bar conference room dog park hot tub online portal volleyball court

At Summit Ridge Apartments, we are committed to delivering a superior resident experience. Nestled on 27 acres, each pet-friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment offers 24-hour emergency maintenance. Each apartment also features dedicated dining spaces, perfect for entertaining. The spacious bedrooms are carpeted and all floor plans offer a walk-in closet. This modern feeling is continued into the clubhouse with coworking and game lounges, 24-hour electronic package acceptance system, and extends outside to the available garages.