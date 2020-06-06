1305 South West Pebble Lane

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly

Enjoy this great 4 bed room beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule your viewing starting November 1st. Call or text (816) 529-9960.Lee's Summit West High School. If you are looking for a great deal of space, at a reasonable price, then this is the house for you! When you walk through the front door, you enter into the spacious living room with a fireplace and built-ins. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and is open with plenty of natural light. The kitchen also opens to the breakfast area then to the hearth room. Rent is $2100+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $2100 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.