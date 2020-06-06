All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1305 South West Pebble Lane

1305 SW Pebble Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1305 SW Pebble Ln, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Stoney Creek Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Enjoy this great 4 bed room beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule your viewing starting November 1st. Call or text (816) 529-9960.Lee's Summit West High School. If you are looking for a great deal of space, at a reasonable price, then this is the house for you! When you walk through the front door, you enter into the spacious living room with a fireplace and built-ins. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and is open with plenty of natural light. The kitchen also opens to the breakfast area then to the hearth room. Rent is $2100+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $2100 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 South West Pebble Lane have any available units?
1305 South West Pebble Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1305 South West Pebble Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1305 South West Pebble Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 South West Pebble Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 South West Pebble Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1305 South West Pebble Lane offer parking?
No, 1305 South West Pebble Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1305 South West Pebble Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 South West Pebble Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 South West Pebble Lane have a pool?
No, 1305 South West Pebble Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1305 South West Pebble Lane have accessible units?
No, 1305 South West Pebble Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 South West Pebble Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 South West Pebble Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 South West Pebble Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 South West Pebble Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
