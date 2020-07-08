Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool google fiber hot tub internet access media room sauna yoga

Don't miss out on this downtown condo at the Metropolitan Condominiums.

Enjoy gorgeous city views with this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo!

Utilities except Electricity are included.

Google Fiber!

High efficiency combo washer and dryer are included with this unit, which means virtually free laundry!

The Metropolitan is fully stocked!

It has a concierge for tenants!

The roof top deck, hot tub and penthouse pool will be amazing for entertaining or just to relax by yourself.

The theater room will definitely be something to brag about.

Some other attractive amenities include, Business Center, Common Area Wifi, Workout room, Sauna, Club Room/Party Room, Massage Room, Outdoor Lounge, and Yoga Room!

This unit has 2 off street secured parking spaces.

Secured building that has easy highway access and walk-ability to river market and street car stop.

Tenant pays only Electric!

No pets please!