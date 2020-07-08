All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like The Metropolitan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
The Metropolitan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

The Metropolitan

600 E 8th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
The Downtown Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

600 E 8th St, Kansas City, MO 64106
The Downtown Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
google fiber
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
yoga
Don't miss out on this downtown condo at the Metropolitan Condominiums.
Enjoy gorgeous city views with this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo!
Utilities except Electricity are included.
Google Fiber!
High efficiency combo washer and dryer are included with this unit, which means virtually free laundry!
The Metropolitan is fully stocked!
It has a concierge for tenants!
The roof top deck, hot tub and penthouse pool will be amazing for entertaining or just to relax by yourself.
The theater room will definitely be something to brag about.
Some other attractive amenities include, Business Center, Common Area Wifi, Workout room, Sauna, Club Room/Party Room, Massage Room, Outdoor Lounge, and Yoga Room!
This unit has 2 off street secured parking spaces.
Secured building that has easy highway access and walk-ability to river market and street car stop.
Tenant pays only Electric!
No pets please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Metropolitan have any available units?
The Metropolitan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Metropolitan have?
Some of The Metropolitan's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Metropolitan currently offering any rent specials?
The Metropolitan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Metropolitan pet-friendly?
No, The Metropolitan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does The Metropolitan offer parking?
Yes, The Metropolitan offers parking.
Does The Metropolitan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Metropolitan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Metropolitan have a pool?
Yes, The Metropolitan has a pool.
Does The Metropolitan have accessible units?
No, The Metropolitan does not have accessible units.
Does The Metropolitan have units with dishwashers?
No, The Metropolitan does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary