9857 North Cherry Street

Come see this fantastic 1,100 Sq Ft 3-bed 2-bath front-to-back split located near New Mark Middle School renting for $1,450 per month with a $1,000 deposit. New carpet throughout, new paint, stainless steel appliances, double garage, finished basement perfect as a home cinema or playroom, 2 bathrooms with en suite master, deck with views, partially fenced rear yard .. the list goes on! This incredible opportunity is in a quiet street yet minutes from 169 and all shopping and dining.



- $1,450 rent, $1,000 deposit



- Pets allowed on Landlord approval. $250 Pet Fee



- $40 Application Fee per adult



- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies



- No past due balances owed with previous Landlords



- Sorry, no vouchers



