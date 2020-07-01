All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
9857 North Cherry Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 1:54 AM

9857 North Cherry Street

9857 North Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

9857 North Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
New Mark

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see this fantastic 1,100 Sq Ft 3-bed 2-bath front-to-back split located near New Mark Middle School renting for $1,450 per month with a $1,000 deposit. New carpet throughout, new paint, stainless steel appliances, double garage, finished basement perfect as a home cinema or playroom, 2 bathrooms with en suite master, deck with views, partially fenced rear yard .. the list goes on! This incredible opportunity is in a quiet street yet minutes from 169 and all shopping and dining.

- $1,450 rent, $1,000 deposit

- Pets allowed on Landlord approval. $250 Pet Fee

- $40 Application Fee per adult

- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies

- No past due balances owed with previous Landlords

- Sorry, no vouchers

Professionally managed by MyKC.rentals
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9857 North Cherry Street have any available units?
9857 North Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9857 North Cherry Street have?
Some of 9857 North Cherry Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9857 North Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
9857 North Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9857 North Cherry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9857 North Cherry Street is pet friendly.
Does 9857 North Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 9857 North Cherry Street offers parking.
Does 9857 North Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9857 North Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9857 North Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 9857 North Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 9857 North Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 9857 North Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9857 North Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9857 North Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.

