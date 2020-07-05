All apartments in Kansas City
Location

9824 Drury Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Super nice split level home with 3 bedroom & 2.5 baths. This home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light. The basement offers a half bath and access to the 2 car garage. Also enjoy the fenced yard and enclosed deck. Please do not wait as this home will go fast! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9824 Drury Avenue have any available units?
9824 Drury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9824 Drury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9824 Drury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9824 Drury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9824 Drury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9824 Drury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9824 Drury Avenue offers parking.
Does 9824 Drury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9824 Drury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9824 Drury Avenue have a pool?
No, 9824 Drury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9824 Drury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9824 Drury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9824 Drury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9824 Drury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9824 Drury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9824 Drury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

