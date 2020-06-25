9532 Ditman Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Receive $300 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before October 5th!

A LOT OF LIVING SPACE IN THIS SOUTH KANSAS CITY SPLIT ENTRY HOME! Hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms & carpet in 2 living areas. New composition roof, new thermal windows, ceiling fans & blinds for all the windows. Office on garage level & storm room as a bonus. Built-ins in several rooms & large pantry off the Kitchen. Mature trees, fenced backyard. Every square foot of this home is used for living space. Good condition & very clean. Come see!! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.