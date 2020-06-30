9531 Charlotte St

9531 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131 Linden Hills and Indian Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 830 Sq ft property was built in 1954 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nice Carpet throughout home. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank Come ready to rent this beauty today!
Serious Applicants ONLY! Section 8 WELCOMED must have a 2 bed voucher or Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~ 816-237-8668
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
