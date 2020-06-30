9531 Charlotte St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 830 Sq ft property was built in 1954 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nice Carpet throughout home. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank

Come ready to rent this beauty today!



Serious Applicants ONLY! Section 8 WELCOMED must have a 2 bed voucher or Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult.

CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~ 816-237-8668