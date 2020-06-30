All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:50 AM

9531 Charlotte St

9531 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

9531 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 830 Sq ft property was built in 1954 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nice Carpet throughout home. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! Section 8 WELCOMED must have a 2 bed voucher or Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult.
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~ 816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9531 Charlotte St have any available units?
9531 Charlotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9531 Charlotte St have?
Some of 9531 Charlotte St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9531 Charlotte St currently offering any rent specials?
9531 Charlotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9531 Charlotte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9531 Charlotte St is pet friendly.
Does 9531 Charlotte St offer parking?
No, 9531 Charlotte St does not offer parking.
Does 9531 Charlotte St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9531 Charlotte St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9531 Charlotte St have a pool?
No, 9531 Charlotte St does not have a pool.
Does 9531 Charlotte St have accessible units?
No, 9531 Charlotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 9531 Charlotte St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9531 Charlotte St does not have units with dishwashers.

