9506 Charlotte Street

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 full bath 1/2 duplex. Located in the accredited Center school district. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Tenant pays for electric,water, and Gas. Owner pays trash and lawn maintenance. Property has washer and dryer hookups. We require that applicants monthly gross income equal at least three times the monthly rent.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.