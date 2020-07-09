9412 Amoret Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71124e103b ---- These beautifully finished town homes feature warm neutral interior paint and lots of natural light throughout.



You will love the upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.



It features wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom with dual vanity, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space and semi private back patio you can grill on.



Amenities include a community pool and lawn care. These units are energy efficient and all electric, no gas.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

