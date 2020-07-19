Amenities

SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to January 15th and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Adorable updated home located in the Fairwood - Robandee Neighborhood is waiting for you to make it your new home. 9312 Stark Avenue needs to be seen to be appreciated. Features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 925 square feet of comfortable living space. Beautiful gleaming hardwoods throughout most of the main areas of the home. Cook friendly kitchen comes with plenty of counter and cabinet space and has easy access to the dining and living rooms. Bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Bathrooms have been given a more up-to-date look and feel. Spacious large open backyard has endless possibilities. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.