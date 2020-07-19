All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9312 Stark Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9312 Stark Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9312 Stark Avenue

9312 Stark Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9312 Stark Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to January 15th and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Adorable updated home located in the Fairwood - Robandee Neighborhood is waiting for you to make it your new home. 9312 Stark Avenue needs to be seen to be appreciated. Features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 925 square feet of comfortable living space. Beautiful gleaming hardwoods throughout most of the main areas of the home. Cook friendly kitchen comes with plenty of counter and cabinet space and has easy access to the dining and living rooms. Bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Bathrooms have been given a more up-to-date look and feel. Spacious large open backyard has endless possibilities. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9312 Stark Avenue have any available units?
9312 Stark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9312 Stark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9312 Stark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9312 Stark Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9312 Stark Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9312 Stark Avenue offer parking?
No, 9312 Stark Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9312 Stark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9312 Stark Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9312 Stark Avenue have a pool?
No, 9312 Stark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9312 Stark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9312 Stark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9312 Stark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9312 Stark Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9312 Stark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9312 Stark Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary