Kansas City, MO
927 Northwest 62nd Terrace
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:46 PM

927 Northwest 62nd Terrace

927 Northwest 62nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

927 Northwest 62nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64118
Clayton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace have any available units?
927 Northwest 62nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
927 Northwest 62nd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace offer parking?
No, 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 Northwest 62nd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

