9206 Cleveland Ave. Available 04/15/19 Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath South KC Home - You really must come and see this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home, located just off Hwy 71 and Bannister Road, you will be close to shopping, restaurants and more within a matter of minutes!



Featuring all new flooring throughout the entire home, the main living space and bedrooms have new carpeting and the kitchen and bathroom have durable laminate hardwoods! The entire house has also been freshly painted and really does feel brand new the second you walk in the door!



The kitchen has also received new countertops, cabinetry, and fixtures. There are also brand new stainless steel appliances as well.



What is one of the best parts of this home? The Backyard! It is like having your own personal park that you can enjoy from the brand new deck off the back of the home.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



