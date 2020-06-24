All apartments in Kansas City
9206 Cleveland Ave.

9206 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9206 Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Hidden Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9206 Cleveland Ave. Available 04/15/19 Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath South KC Home - You really must come and see this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home, located just off Hwy 71 and Bannister Road, you will be close to shopping, restaurants and more within a matter of minutes!

Featuring all new flooring throughout the entire home, the main living space and bedrooms have new carpeting and the kitchen and bathroom have durable laminate hardwoods! The entire house has also been freshly painted and really does feel brand new the second you walk in the door!

The kitchen has also received new countertops, cabinetry, and fixtures. There are also brand new stainless steel appliances as well.

What is one of the best parts of this home? The Backyard! It is like having your own personal park that you can enjoy from the brand new deck off the back of the home.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845

(RLNE4599675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9206 Cleveland Ave. have any available units?
9206 Cleveland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9206 Cleveland Ave. have?
Some of 9206 Cleveland Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9206 Cleveland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9206 Cleveland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9206 Cleveland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9206 Cleveland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9206 Cleveland Ave. offer parking?
No, 9206 Cleveland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 9206 Cleveland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9206 Cleveland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9206 Cleveland Ave. have a pool?
No, 9206 Cleveland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9206 Cleveland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9206 Cleveland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9206 Cleveland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9206 Cleveland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
