914 E 41st St. - 1E

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom South Hyde Park Apartment!

Lovely Amenities Include:

Google Fiber ready!

Off street parking!

Dish Washer in unit!

Washer & Dryer in unit!

Central Heat and Air Conditioning!

Hardwood floors!

Freshly Painted

Gas Oven

Storage available in basement

Building is well maintained with a great community!

Tenants pay electric and $50 common utility charge.

Pets are allowed and welcome, pet fee and monthly pet rent is a case by case basis based off weight, breed and age of pet.

Security deposit is one month's rent.

1 year lease

Here is a video of a walk through of another apartment in the building

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Z-kUA093DM Please note - the photos in listing are from a unit in the building. The available unit may differ from the photos in this listing so please contact us to set up a tour to view & fall in love with the available unit.