8820 North College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64156 Gashland
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Doug and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15. Open floor plan on the main level with 3 beds and 2 bathrooms with easy access to the 2nd level deck. Basement is fully finished with a fully remodeled bath and a walkout to the backyard. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Tenants are responsible for lawn care and snow removal along with all utilities. This home will not last long so schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8820 N College Avenue have any available units?
8820 N College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.