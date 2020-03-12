8820 N College Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Another Great Listing From Doug and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15. Open floor plan on the main level with 3 beds and 2 bathrooms with easy access to the 2nd level deck. Basement is fully finished with a fully remodeled bath and a walkout to the backyard. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Tenants are responsible for lawn care and snow removal along with all utilities. This home will not last long so schedule your showing today!