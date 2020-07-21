8816 McElroy St.

Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath is very spacious.house.
New carpet throughout home. Ceilings fans in bedrooms. Large master bedroom.
Washer & Dryer hook ups.
Central A/C.
Rent $1075 / Security Deposit $1075
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis
Call today for a Showing! This will go fast! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available propertie
(RLNE5122537)