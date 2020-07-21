All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8816 McElroy St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8816 McElroy St.
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

8816 McElroy St.

8816 Mcelroy Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8816 Mcelroy Rd, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath is very spacious.house. - - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath is very spacious.house.
New carpet throughout home. Ceilings fans in bedrooms. Large master bedroom.
Washer & Dryer hook ups.
Central A/C.

Rent $1075 / Security Deposit $1075

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis

Call today for a Showing! This will go fast! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available propertie

(RLNE5122537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8816 McElroy St. have any available units?
8816 McElroy St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8816 McElroy St. currently offering any rent specials?
8816 McElroy St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8816 McElroy St. pet-friendly?
No, 8816 McElroy St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8816 McElroy St. offer parking?
No, 8816 McElroy St. does not offer parking.
Does 8816 McElroy St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8816 McElroy St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8816 McElroy St. have a pool?
No, 8816 McElroy St. does not have a pool.
Does 8816 McElroy St. have accessible units?
No, 8816 McElroy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8816 McElroy St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8816 McElroy St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8816 McElroy St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8816 McElroy St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary