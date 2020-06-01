8800 Daniel Boone Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed 1 Bath Waldo Home - This 3 bed 1 bath waldo is located close to shops, entertainment, restaurants, and more!



The living rooms brings a ton of character to this house. The kitchen has been recently refurbished with modern fixtures and more. The bathroom has been updated with a new toilet, and a lot more! The big gated backyard is great for pets. The porch would be great for a patio set and morning coffees!



This one is sure to go quick, so make sure you check it out today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



(RLNE4972549)