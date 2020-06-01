All apartments in Kansas City
8800 Daniel Boone Road

8800 Daniel Boone Road
Location

8800 Daniel Boone Road, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 1 Bath Waldo Home - This 3 bed 1 bath waldo is located close to shops, entertainment, restaurants, and more!

The living rooms brings a ton of character to this house. The kitchen has been recently refurbished with modern fixtures and more. The bathroom has been updated with a new toilet, and a lot more! The big gated backyard is great for pets. The porch would be great for a patio set and morning coffees!

This one is sure to go quick, so make sure you check it out today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE4972549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 Daniel Boone Road have any available units?
8800 Daniel Boone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8800 Daniel Boone Road currently offering any rent specials?
8800 Daniel Boone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 Daniel Boone Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8800 Daniel Boone Road is pet friendly.
Does 8800 Daniel Boone Road offer parking?
No, 8800 Daniel Boone Road does not offer parking.
Does 8800 Daniel Boone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8800 Daniel Boone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 Daniel Boone Road have a pool?
No, 8800 Daniel Boone Road does not have a pool.
Does 8800 Daniel Boone Road have accessible units?
No, 8800 Daniel Boone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 Daniel Boone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8800 Daniel Boone Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8800 Daniel Boone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8800 Daniel Boone Road does not have units with air conditioning.
