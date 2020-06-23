All apartments in Kansas City
Location

8662 Northeast 97th Street, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Land Town Home Excellent Amenities and Schools - Move-in Ready maintenance free Town home. Open floor plan with freshly painted interior and lots of natural light. Both bedrooms feature bathrooms and walk-in closets. The Master Bath has double sinks. Kitchen includes Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry room hookups on same floor as bedrooms for convenience. Unfinished Basement provides Great storage space. Amenities include: Exterior Bldg maintenance, lawn care, snow removal, two pools, playground, fishing pond and walking trail.

Shoal Creek Elementary School K-5 1.00mi

South Valley Middle School 6-8 3.18mi

Liberty North High School 9-12 2.55mi

(RLNE4630413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8662 NE 97th Street have any available units?
8662 NE 97th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8662 NE 97th Street have?
Some of 8662 NE 97th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8662 NE 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8662 NE 97th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8662 NE 97th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8662 NE 97th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8662 NE 97th Street offer parking?
No, 8662 NE 97th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8662 NE 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8662 NE 97th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8662 NE 97th Street have a pool?
Yes, 8662 NE 97th Street has a pool.
Does 8662 NE 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 8662 NE 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8662 NE 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8662 NE 97th Street has units with dishwashers.
