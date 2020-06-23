8662 NE 97th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool playground

North Land Town Home Excellent Amenities and Schools - Move-in Ready maintenance free Town home. Open floor plan with freshly painted interior and lots of natural light. Both bedrooms feature bathrooms and walk-in closets. The Master Bath has double sinks. Kitchen includes Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry room hookups on same floor as bedrooms for convenience. Unfinished Basement provides Great storage space. Amenities include: Exterior Bldg maintenance, lawn care, snow removal, two pools, playground, fishing pond and walking trail.



Shoal Creek Elementary School K-5 1.00mi



South Valley Middle School 6-8 3.18mi



Liberty North High School 9-12 2.55mi



(RLNE4630413)