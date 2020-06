Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Beautiful split level home in quiet neighborhood. Hardwood and ceramic floors throughout. Brand new Berber carpet in recroom. Nice clean garage with door opener. If you like to entertain, enjoy the double deck on back of home. All black appliances with overhead microwave. Roof is only 4 years young. 2 full baths. This home won't last long!