Kansas City, MO
8515 North Robinhood Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 10:05 PM

8515 North Robinhood Avenue

8515 N Robinhood Ave · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Coves North
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

8515 N Robinhood Ave, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will LOVE this SPACIOUS home in LINE CREEK MEADOWS subdivision! Walk in & feel the SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN! UPDATED kitchen boasts HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & PAINTED CABINETS! HUGE MASTER BR w/WALK-IN CLOSET!
ENJOY extra FAMILY SPACE in FINISHED BASEMENT with HALF BATH! ENTERTAIN outside on your UPPER & LOWER DECKS
overlooking HUGE, FENCED BACK YARD! LAUNDRY on MST BEDROOM LEVEL! OUTDOOR STORAGE SHED! A MUST SEE!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 North Robinhood Avenue have any available units?
8515 North Robinhood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8515 North Robinhood Avenue have?
Some of 8515 North Robinhood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 North Robinhood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8515 North Robinhood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 North Robinhood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8515 North Robinhood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8515 North Robinhood Avenue offer parking?
No, 8515 North Robinhood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8515 North Robinhood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8515 North Robinhood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 North Robinhood Avenue have a pool?
No, 8515 North Robinhood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8515 North Robinhood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8515 North Robinhood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 North Robinhood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 North Robinhood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
