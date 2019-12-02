8515 North Robinhood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will LOVE this SPACIOUS home in LINE CREEK MEADOWS subdivision! Walk in & feel the SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN! UPDATED kitchen boasts HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & PAINTED CABINETS! HUGE MASTER BR w/WALK-IN CLOSET!

ENJOY extra FAMILY SPACE in FINISHED BASEMENT with HALF BATH! ENTERTAIN outside on your UPPER & LOWER DECKS

overlooking HUGE, FENCED BACK YARD! LAUNDRY on MST BEDROOM LEVEL! OUTDOOR STORAGE SHED! A MUST SEE!



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.