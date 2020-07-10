All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 10 2019 at 1:07 AM

8502 East 109 Terrace

8502 East 109th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8502 East 109th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the natural light, refinished hardwoods, walkout patio and NEWNESS of this great property! Great large fenced in yards makes great for entertaining and Pets! NO BREED RESTRICTIONS HERE! Easy to see with SELF- SHOWINGS!
*Fridge will be installed prior to resident move in

Requirements:
1)Pass Application screening (Fee - $40)

Finances required up front:
Security deposit (one month rent)
1st months rent
Pet deposit ($250 per pet - non refundable deposit)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8502 East 109 Terrace have any available units?
8502 East 109 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8502 East 109 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8502 East 109 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8502 East 109 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8502 East 109 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8502 East 109 Terrace offer parking?
No, 8502 East 109 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8502 East 109 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8502 East 109 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8502 East 109 Terrace have a pool?
No, 8502 East 109 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8502 East 109 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8502 East 109 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8502 East 109 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8502 East 109 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8502 East 109 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8502 East 109 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

