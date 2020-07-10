8502 East 109 Terrace

Amenities
Enjoy the natural light, refinished hardwoods, walkout patio and NEWNESS of this great property! Great large fenced in yards makes great for entertaining and Pets! NO BREED RESTRICTIONS HERE! Easy to see with SELF- SHOWINGS!
*Fridge will be installed prior to resident move in
Requirements:
1)Pass Application screening (Fee - $40)
Finances required up front:
Security deposit (one month rent)
1st months rent
Pet deposit ($250 per pet - non refundable deposit)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.