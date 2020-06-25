8345 Douglas Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bed 1 bath is located near great restaurants, entertainment, and more! This house is in a quiet neighborhood with nice neighbors!



This house has been updated with modern fixtures and fresh paint throughout the house. The living room and bedrooms also have the original hardwood flooring. The kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinets, new countertop, fresh paint, new backsplash, and matching stainless steel appliances! The bedrooms have tons of natural light come through the windows! The bathroom features a new vanity, new shower walls, new toilet, and more. The unfinished basement brings a lot of additional space.



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



Contact us to schedule a showing.