Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

8331 Ward Parkway

8331 Ward Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

8331 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Don't Miss this Wonderful Home! - Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Don't miss this wonderful home! This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and over 1,000 sq ft! Hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and has an adjoining laundry closet! Expansive backyard includes deck off the kitchen!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

(RLNE5277979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8331 Ward Parkway have any available units?
8331 Ward Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8331 Ward Parkway have?
Some of 8331 Ward Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8331 Ward Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
8331 Ward Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 Ward Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 8331 Ward Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 8331 Ward Parkway offer parking?
No, 8331 Ward Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 8331 Ward Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8331 Ward Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 Ward Parkway have a pool?
No, 8331 Ward Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 8331 Ward Parkway have accessible units?
No, 8331 Ward Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 Ward Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 8331 Ward Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

