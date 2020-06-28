All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 2 2019 at 12:58 PM

8304 E 111th St

8304 East 111th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8304 East 111th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3-bed, 1-bath home with new carpet, fresh paint, single garage, and large fenced rear yard has everything you need. Available now, the house is clean, has great neighbors, and sits on a quiet street. This really is the perfect package, and rent has just been reduced.

Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.

- $35 Application Fee per person

- No evictions

- No past due balances owed with previous landlords

- No felonies

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8304 E 111th St have any available units?
8304 E 111th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8304 E 111th St currently offering any rent specials?
8304 E 111th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8304 E 111th St pet-friendly?
No, 8304 E 111th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8304 E 111th St offer parking?
Yes, 8304 E 111th St offers parking.
Does 8304 E 111th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8304 E 111th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8304 E 111th St have a pool?
No, 8304 E 111th St does not have a pool.
Does 8304 E 111th St have accessible units?
No, 8304 E 111th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8304 E 111th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8304 E 111th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8304 E 111th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8304 E 111th St does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

