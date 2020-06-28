8304 E 111th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

This 3-bed, 1-bath home with new carpet, fresh paint, single garage, and large fenced rear yard has everything you need. Available now, the house is clean, has great neighbors, and sits on a quiet street. This really is the perfect package, and rent has just been reduced.



Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.



- $35 Application Fee per person



- No evictions



- No past due balances owed with previous landlords



- No felonies



Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.

