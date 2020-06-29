All apartments in Kansas City
8302 Northeast 97th Street

8302 Northeast 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8302 Northeast 97th Street, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has all the modern updates you are looking for. Located in the desirable Benson Place subdivision you will have easy access to I-435 and 291 highway. This home is a split level floor plan with modern colors and features like a Nest thermostat, walk-in pantry, gorgeous tile back splashes, and a wet bar in the finished basement. There is a fireplace for decoration only in the living room. Enjoy high ceilings in the common area. The front and back yard feature beautiful landscaping as well as a deck and wooden fence for the back yard. The HOA provides access to the community pool, trash removal, and sewer. HOA fees are included in the rent. Pets are possible with owner approval, a refundable pet deposit of $500 and pet rent of $30 per pet per month. This is a non-smoking home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 Northeast 97th Street have any available units?
8302 Northeast 97th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8302 Northeast 97th Street have?
Some of 8302 Northeast 97th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 Northeast 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8302 Northeast 97th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 Northeast 97th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8302 Northeast 97th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8302 Northeast 97th Street offer parking?
No, 8302 Northeast 97th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8302 Northeast 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8302 Northeast 97th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 Northeast 97th Street have a pool?
Yes, 8302 Northeast 97th Street has a pool.
Does 8302 Northeast 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 8302 Northeast 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 Northeast 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8302 Northeast 97th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

