8302 Northeast 97th Street

This adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has all the modern updates you are looking for. Located in the desirable Benson Place subdivision you will have easy access to I-435 and 291 highway. This home is a split level floor plan with modern colors and features like a Nest thermostat, walk-in pantry, gorgeous tile back splashes, and a wet bar in the finished basement. There is a fireplace for decoration only in the living room. Enjoy high ceilings in the common area. The front and back yard feature beautiful landscaping as well as a deck and wooden fence for the back yard. The HOA provides access to the community pool, trash removal, and sewer. HOA fees are included in the rent. Pets are possible with owner approval, a refundable pet deposit of $500 and pet rent of $30 per pet per month. This is a non-smoking home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.