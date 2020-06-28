All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8249 Ward Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8249 Ward Parkway
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:50 PM

8249 Ward Parkway

8249 Ward Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8249 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE 3/1**
This home is super cute! There is a living room/dining room combo with beautiful hardwood floors. There is one nice sized bedroom and another bonus room that would make a great office, nursery or small 2nd bedroom. The kitchen is cute and updated with tile, counters, cabinets, stove, microwave and fridge. There is a large 2 car detached garage with attic storage. Fridge, washer, and dryer stay with the home.

Dogs OK. Cats OK. Refundable pet deposit and owner approval required.
KPPM cannot be responsible for inaccurate or missing information when listed on a third party website. For the most accurate and updated information, please visit www.keypartnerspm.com. Pets are accepted with a refundable deposit and owner approval. The home's features could be slightly different or updated. Fireplace may be decorative use only, Please schedule a showing or check with KPPM (info@keypartnerspm.com) to confirm details.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8249 Ward Parkway have any available units?
8249 Ward Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8249 Ward Parkway have?
Some of 8249 Ward Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8249 Ward Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
8249 Ward Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8249 Ward Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 8249 Ward Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 8249 Ward Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 8249 Ward Parkway offers parking.
Does 8249 Ward Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8249 Ward Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8249 Ward Parkway have a pool?
No, 8249 Ward Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 8249 Ward Parkway have accessible units?
No, 8249 Ward Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 8249 Ward Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 8249 Ward Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary