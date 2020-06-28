8249 Ward Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**AVAILABLE 3/1**

This home is super cute! There is a living room/dining room combo with beautiful hardwood floors. There is one nice sized bedroom and another bonus room that would make a great office, nursery or small 2nd bedroom. The kitchen is cute and updated with tile, counters, cabinets, stove, microwave and fridge. There is a large 2 car detached garage with attic storage. Fridge, washer, and dryer stay with the home.



Dogs OK. Cats OK. Refundable pet deposit and owner approval required.

KPPM cannot be responsible for inaccurate or missing information when listed on a third party website. For the most accurate and updated information, please visit www.keypartnerspm.com. Pets are accepted with a refundable deposit and owner approval. The home's features could be slightly different or updated. Fireplace may be decorative use only, Please schedule a showing or check with KPPM (info@keypartnerspm.com) to confirm details.

Contact us to schedule a showing.