Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Ricardo's classic architecture combined with the modern interior renovation provides tenants a unique and comfortable living space. Centrally located in beautiful and historic Midtown; Ricardo is just a few blocks from The Plaza and a few minutes from the Westport. Modernized studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments are available with granite counter tops, in-unit air conditioning and heating, and stainless steel appliances.