Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

803 W 48th Street #1206

803 W 48th St · No Longer Available
Location

803 W 48th St, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
{803- 1206} Amazing Churchill Penthouse + Fully Furnished + Sunset Hill Views + Luxury Finishes Throughout + Garage Parking - Modern and Stylish -this upgraded Penthouse with amazing views is available immediately!

Open floor plan with tons of natural light. Hardwood and ceramic floors throughout!

Living room features gorgeous fireplace wall with modern built ins. Formal dining room flows to Kitchen with Mahogany cabinets and built ins.

Kitchen features Meile stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ample storage!

Spacious master bedroom with private wet bar! Spa like master bath with heated marble floors, steam shower and huge walk in closet!

Large second bedroom features luxury on suite bathroom with tile shower.

Den/ Study offers built ins and flexible space that could be used as a 3rd bedroom!

Motorized Shades, Auto Music and Lights! Two Parking Spaces Included. Fully Furnished.

Building amenities include Party Room, Club House, Exercise Room, Extra Storage, Snow Removal, Gas, Water and Trash pick up

Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4720408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 W 48th Street #1206 have any available units?
803 W 48th Street #1206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 W 48th Street #1206 have?
Some of 803 W 48th Street #1206's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 W 48th Street #1206 currently offering any rent specials?
803 W 48th Street #1206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 W 48th Street #1206 pet-friendly?
No, 803 W 48th Street #1206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 803 W 48th Street #1206 offer parking?
Yes, 803 W 48th Street #1206 offers parking.
Does 803 W 48th Street #1206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 W 48th Street #1206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 W 48th Street #1206 have a pool?
No, 803 W 48th Street #1206 does not have a pool.
Does 803 W 48th Street #1206 have accessible units?
No, 803 W 48th Street #1206 does not have accessible units.
Does 803 W 48th Street #1206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 W 48th Street #1206 does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

