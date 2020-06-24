803 W 48th Street #1206

Amenities

Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage hot tub

{803- 1206} Amazing Churchill Penthouse + Fully Furnished + Sunset Hill Views + Luxury Finishes Throughout + Garage Parking - Modern and Stylish -this upgraded Penthouse with amazing views is available immediately!



Open floor plan with tons of natural light. Hardwood and ceramic floors throughout!



Living room features gorgeous fireplace wall with modern built ins. Formal dining room flows to Kitchen with Mahogany cabinets and built ins.



Kitchen features Meile stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ample storage!



Spacious master bedroom with private wet bar! Spa like master bath with heated marble floors, steam shower and huge walk in closet!



Large second bedroom features luxury on suite bathroom with tile shower.



Den/ Study offers built ins and flexible space that could be used as a 3rd bedroom!



Motorized Shades, Auto Music and Lights! Two Parking Spaces Included. Fully Furnished.



Building amenities include Party Room, Club House, Exercise Room, Extra Storage, Snow Removal, Gas, Water and Trash pick up



Sorry, no pets.



