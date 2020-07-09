All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8016 Garfield Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8016 Garfield Avenue

8016 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8016 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Kansas City has some great updates! Large open living room with plenty of space to spread out. Eat in kitchen has tons of counter space and lots of cabinets. Fenced back yard for spending time outdoors.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650
Available 9/14/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8016 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
8016 Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8016 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8016 Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8016 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8016 Garfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8016 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 8016 Garfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8016 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8016 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8016 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 8016 Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8016 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8016 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8016 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8016 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8016 Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8016 Garfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

