8016 Garfield Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Kansas City has some great updates! Large open living room with plenty of space to spread out. Eat in kitchen has tons of counter space and lots of cabinets. Fenced back yard for spending time outdoors.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650

Available 9/14/18



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.