All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7837 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7837 Main Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

7837 Main Street

7837 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7837 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment with a leasing agent. Contact for details.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1792028?source=marketing

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with a detached 1 car garage. Cozy house with fresh paint, new carpet, and spectacular hard wood floors. Fenced in back yard, includes washer and dryer hook ups, appliances included.

We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent and will hold the property for up to 14 days.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Tenant responsible for all lawn care.

Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,199, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7837 Main Street have any available units?
7837 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7837 Main Street have?
Some of 7837 Main Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7837 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
7837 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7837 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7837 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 7837 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 7837 Main Street offers parking.
Does 7837 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7837 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7837 Main Street have a pool?
No, 7837 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 7837 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 7837 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7837 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7837 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary