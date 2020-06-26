7837 Main Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment with a leasing agent. Contact for details.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1792028?source=marketing



WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with a detached 1 car garage. Cozy house with fresh paint, new carpet, and spectacular hard wood floors. Fenced in back yard, includes washer and dryer hook ups, appliances included.



We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!



Minimum one year lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent and will hold the property for up to 14 days.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Tenant responsible for all lawn care.



Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,199, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

